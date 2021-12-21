JESSE WAYNE HART, known as Popaw to most, passed away on December 17, 2021, at the age of 80.
Wayne was born in Leon, WV on June 1, 1941, to Melvin and Dorothy Hart. When he was a young boy his family made the move to Charleston, where Wayne attended school, graduating from Charleston High School in 1960. Throughout his life, he worked for his family's business in Charleston, a bookkeeping for a local Coal Company then in the early 90s began working at Multi-Cap and retired in 2001. While working for Multi-Cap, in 1994 he met his best friend, Laura Piper, who would become his wife December 11, 2007.
Wayne and Laura spent the next 17 years doing everything they loved together. After retiring together, they spent all their time gardening, cooking, decorating for holidays, throwing large get togethers, shopping and loving their family with all their heart. Their immediate family included their 4 children, Debbie Carpenter, Larry Pieper (Colette), Jennifer Pieper (Bruce Krise) and Randy Pieper (Anne), their grandchildren Ben Carpenter, Cassie Davis (Quentin Davis), Kiera Pieper, Brandon Smith (deceased), Sharice Hanson (Sean), Jillian Nixon, Maclay Pieper, Katie Pieper (Kevin) and great grandchildren Kaleighsia and Kamora Davis, Piper Carpenter, Ava Smith and Dylan and Atlas Hanson.
After Wayne laid Laura to rest in 2017, he continued the lifestyle of doing all the things that made him happy. You could find him every day in the school pickup line socializing with the moms and afterwards chauffeuring the kids to anywhere they wanted to go. Making other people happy made him happy. Wayne was a Popaw to everyone he met, he always welcomed everyone to "the farm" and always made everyone feel welcome.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m., at Casdorph and Curry Funeral Home in St. Albans.
Graveside service will be Wednesday, December 22, 2021 11 a.m., at Mt. Zion Cemetery Thomas Ridge Road, Leon West Virginia. Family Pastor, Reverend William I Kinney officiating.