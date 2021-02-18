JESSICA LYNN ESTEP age 34 of Montgomery died February 7, 2021. She was born April 24, 1986 at South Charleston and is the daughter of Barbara Reynolds (partner James Wood) of Ronceverte and William Estep of Charleston.
Surviving in addition to her parents is son Malik of Rand; daughter Murial Of Parkersburg and son Leander of Parkersburg; siblings Tabatha Feury of White Sulphur Springs, Amber Hamrick of Savannah, Ohio and William Estep II of Charleston; several nieces and nephews. She was loved by everyone she knew.
A celebration of her life will be held Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 2 p.m., at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. All those attending should practice social distancing and wear masks. Expressions can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.