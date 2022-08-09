Thank you for Reading.

JESSICA MARIE PERRY, 30, of Sissonville, went to her heavenly home on Monday, July 25, 2022.

She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She was born February 6, 1992. She enjoyed nature, searching for rocks, tending to her plants, playing with her cat, drawing, and writing. Her favorite thing to do was spending time with her sons, Ryder and Eli, along with her family.

