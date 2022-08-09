JESSICA MARIE PERRY, 30, of Sissonville, went to her heavenly home on Monday, July 25, 2022.
She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She was born February 6, 1992. She enjoyed nature, searching for rocks, tending to her plants, playing with her cat, drawing, and writing. Her favorite thing to do was spending time with her sons, Ryder and Eli, along with her family.
She is survived by her parents, Tina and Bob Sullivan; Father, David Perry; Sisters, Danielle (Michael) Underwood and Kris (Jimi) Fickling; brothers, Jason (JoAnn) Sullivan and Johnny Knight; sons, Eli and Ryder; paternal grandparents, Alice and Bill Garlitz.
Jessica was a light to all of those that knew her. She had a heart of gold and would give you the shirt off of her back if that is what you needed. She was a free spirit who got joy out of the simple things in life. Her absence has left a darkness in the hearts of those who knew and loved her most.
A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, August 11, at 11 a.m. at the Goreman Shelter at Coonskin Park with Pastor Rick Edwards officiating via live stream.
Family and friends will be gathering for visitation immediately following the celebration with lunch catered by BowlesBoyz BBQ in Sissonville.