JESSIE ELI BROWN, 73, of Kenna, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston, following an extended illness. At this time, there will be no public services. Casto Funeral Home, Evans, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Funerals for Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Gillispie, Frederick - 2 p.m., Hill Cemetery, Julian.
Hanshaw Sr., Harvey - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
King, Alice - 1 p.m., Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Stalnaker, Joseph - 1 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.