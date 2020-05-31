JESSIE FAYE PRICE, 93 of Ripley, passed away May 29, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, following a long illness. Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Monday, June 1, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, it is asked that all attending practice social distancing during the public visitation.
Funerals for Sunday, May 31, 2020
Medley, Brooks - 11 a.m., Starcher Baptist Church, Charleston.
Mullins, Harleen - 1 p.m., Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan; also streaming live, see obituary.
Oscha III, William - 1:30 p.m., Marmet Cemetery.
Taylor, William - 6 p.m., Summersville Baptist Family Life Center.