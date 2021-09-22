JESSIE FRANCES HANKS, 95 of Poe, went on to her heavenly home Monday September 20,2021 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Shelvie and Iva Stephenson Bennett and was born at Tipton March 17,1926. Jessie was a Christian and faithful member of the Bethel Church, Bethel Women's Club and the WV Extension Homemaker's Club for fifty years.
She was devoted to caring for her family and enjoyed being with them.
She was also preceded in death by her husband Paul, brothers; Gary and Lewis Bennett, sister Bonnie Hall, granddaughter Lissie, grandson Davy Joe and great granddaughter Lexie.
Surviving are her children, David (Cecilia) Hanks of Poe, Sue (Sherman) Young of Summersville, Becky (Steve) Grose Belva, Mike (Kim) Hanks of Poe, Rick (Renee) Hanks Keslers of Cross Lanes, Teresa (Dennis) Greene of Rock Hill, SC; brothers, Basil and Darrell; sisters, Gaye, Juanita, Ruth and Carol; 15 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 4 great - great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m., Friday September 24th in the Bethel Church at Poe with Pastor Paul Gray officiating. Burial will follow in the Arnet Cemetery at Tipton. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday.
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements.