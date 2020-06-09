Jessie James Adkins

JESSIE JAMES ADKINS, 81, of Branchland, WV, passed away: June 5, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Noon, Wednesday, June 10, at Bear Branch Cemetery, Spurlockville, WV. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangements.

