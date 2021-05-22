Thank you for Reading.

JESSIE JAMES ADKINS 78, West Hamlin, WV, passed away: May 20, 2021 Services Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Monday, May 24, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Interment will Follow in Lucas Cemetery, West Hamlin,WV. Visitation will be 1 hour before service. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.V. is handling arrangements.

