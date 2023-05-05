JESSIE LEE (HALL) MAIURI, 90, of Summersville, West Virginia, passed away peacefully May 2, 2023, at the Fayette Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Jessie was born August 13, 1932, in Hallburg, Clay County, West Virginia, to the late John Bennett and Jennie Bee Hall. In 1940, she relocated with her family to Glasgow, West Virginia, where she spent the next 60 years before moving to Summersville.
Jessie graduated East Bank High School in 1950 and soon after was wed to her husband of 72 years, Louis Anthony Maiuri of Montgomery, West Virginia. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother and led a full life of service to others and her community. She was a Girl Scout Troop Leader for more than six years; logged tens of thousands of hours bathing and swaddling newborns at CAMC Women's and Children's Hospital; and later comforted the sick and dying as a Hospice volunteer.
Jessie was also a devout Roman Catholic; a long-time parishioner of both St. Anthony's Shrine in Boomer, West Virginia, and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Summersville; and a member of the Catholic Daughters of America.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Lee Wood; a grandson, John Louis Wood; brothers John, Ivan, Blaine, William Byrne, Leslie and Charles Hall; and sisters Lela Riffle, Lola Byard, Oleta Cumbridge, Kathleen Riffle, Helen Mollohan, Mary Erickson, Margaret Hines, Virginia McGraw and Norma Winfree Sizemore.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Louis; daughter Linda Brown (John T. Hodgen) of Summersville; grandchildren Jennifer (Michael) Garrett, Michael Wood, Justin Wood, Lisa Jeffries Perdue and Chad (Saoirse) Wood; and great grandchildren Mason, Audrey and Kaylee Perdue; Cooper Gallagher; Jonah Garrett; and Trent, Thomas, Nora and Coraline Wood.
A visitation will take place Sunday, May 7, from 6 - 8 p.m. at Waters Funeral Chapel, 411 Waters Street, in Summersville. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place beginning at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 8 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 1704 W. Webster Road, also in Summersville, followed by internment at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow.