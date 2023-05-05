Thank you for Reading.

Jessie Lee (Hall) Maiuri
JESSIE LEE (HALL) MAIURI, 90, of Summersville, West Virginia, passed away peacefully May 2, 2023, at the Fayette Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Jessie was born August 13, 1932, in Hallburg, Clay County, West Virginia, to the late John Bennett and Jennie Bee Hall. In 1940, she relocated with her family to Glasgow, West Virginia, where she spent the next 60 years before moving to Summersville.

