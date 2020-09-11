JESSIE FRANCES LEGG, 53, of Fayetteville, WV died on Wednesday, September 09, 2020 at Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill, WV. Funeral services will be on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Missionary Baptist Church in Minden. Those planning to attend should use proper COVID 19 precautions by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet.
