Jewell Auxier

J EWELL ALICE LANDERS AUXIER, 79, of Mount Olive WV, passed away peacefully at home on February 20th 2021, following a long illness. A testimony of true Christian love she will be deeply missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.
Born in Ward WV on September 12th, 1941, to the late James "Mont" and Virginia "Ginny" Holstein Landers.
She discovered early on in life that her true calling was caring for others. From her siblings, parents, in-laws, children, and grandchildren to the many friends she found along the way she will forever be remembered as a loving caregiver and friend to all.
Jewell married her sweetheart Floyd in September of 1958 and remained faithfully devoted to him until they could be reunited in Heaven.
She was retired, working last as an activities aide and CNA at Montgomery General Hospital.
In addition to her parents and beloved husband of 61 years, Floyd Auxier Sr., she was preceded in death by her son Floyd Auxier Jr., and Brothers: Carlos and Rick Landers
She is survived by her children: Betty Craze (Richard) and Grady Auxier (Tabatha) of Mount Olive WV. Grandchildren: Alicia Wade (John) of Mechanicsville VA, Chad Auxier (Sarah) of Hurricane WV, Rachel Bailey (Luke) of Nitro WV, Nicholas "Nick" Craze (Crystal) of Glen Ferris WV, Taylor Auxier (Christian Bird) of Mt. Lookout WV, and Christian Auxier of Mount Olive WV. Great-Grandchildren: John and James Wade, Addison and Aycen Auxier, Maxwell and Aiden Bailey, Harmony and Roman Craze and Willow Bird. Brothers: Jim, Doc, Fred, and Karm Landers. Sisters: Doris Harrison, Linda Fisher, Brenda Bourque and Cindy Asbury and a great number of nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Administration and Staff of Montgomery General Hospital Acute Care and Emergency Departments especially Dr. White and Dr. Eggleston, as well as Kanawha Hospice for their compassionate care during her illness.
Service will be at Noon on Friday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Jeff Floyd officiating. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home and all are asked to practice social distancing and wear a face mask.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts can be sent to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25312-2536.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.