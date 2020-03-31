JEWELL CHRISTINE MCCLURE, 72, of Yawkey, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 29, 2020. In an abundance of caution the family has requested a private family graveside service at Pine Grove Cemetery, Sumerco, WV. In accordance with Covid-19 precautions a memorial service will be held for family and loved ones to attend once it is deemed safe to assemble. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek has been family owned and operated since 1950. A complete obituary may be viewed by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org
Funerals for Monday, March 30, 2020
Hanshaw Jr., Henry - 2 p.m., Massey Cemetery, Cabin Creek.
Richard, Leva - 1 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Tanner, Eva - 2 p.m., Tanner Cemetery, Bickmore.