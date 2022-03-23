JEWELL GIBSON HARRISON, age 98, departed this life on Sunday morning, March 20, 2022. She was born on a snowy day, May 10, 1923, at the family home in the vicinity of the old Gritt farm in Putnam County. Jewell was the youngest daughter of the late George and Susie Gibson. There's was a happy family which included Frank, Nellie, Hayward, Johnny, Jewell, Dempsey, and Bill.
Jewell's growing-up years were spent in Dunbar and Nitro. As a young adult living in Nitro, she met the love of her life, Roy Harrison. They were wed April 5, 1947, and spent 56 wonderful years together until Roy was called home to heaven in 2003.
Jewell was an active member of Nitro Church of God for over 70 years and has been a member of Teays Valley Church of God for the past several years. She was involved in many phases of church work. Jewell and Roy seldom missed a service and were always willing to help with whatever needed to be done. She served on various boards and committees, taught a young adult Sunday School class for many years, and sang in the choir. Her love of mission work began in her local church and reached far beyond. Jewell served as finance director of the Women of the Church of God on the local and state level. She was presented with Honorary and Lifetime membership pins by the National Organization of Women of the Church of God (now Christian Women Connection).
Jewell was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings, and several nieces. Left to cherish her memory are sister-in-law, Mildred, nieces and nephews Jeannie, Sue, Lynn, Tammi, Connie, Bob, Johnie Lee, Glen, Mike, and David, also several great-nieces and great-nephews. She was blessed with many close friends whose loving concern enabled her to live independently in her home until the end of her life.
Jewell will be remembered for her quick wit, love of life, and willingness to invite others to church. She never met a stranger and was never at a loss for words.
A celebration of Jewell's life will take place at Cooke Funeral Home in Nitro on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 12 noon. Friends and family may call at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m., until the time of service. The officiating minister will be Reverend Harold Goodpaster and entombment will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, Saint Albans, WV.
In lieu of flowers, donations are greatly appreciated in memory of Jewell Harrison to Christian Women Connection, 2902 Enterprise Drive, Anderson, IN 46013.