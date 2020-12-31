JEWELLIA GAYE LOVEJOY 67, of Sissonville formerly from Liberty passed away at home on December 28, 2020.
Jewellia is preceded in death by her parents Willard and Clovicia Lovejoy, brothers Robert Pat Lovejoy, Willard Gale Lovejoy, and sister Charlotte McKean.
She is survived by her daughters Michelle Robinson, Crystal Pauley, grandchildren Devin, Caden, Trace, Matthew, Joshua, Samantha, 2 sisters Peggy Reed, Lorene Wooddell, and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Per her request no services are scheduled at this time.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is assisting the Lovejoy family.