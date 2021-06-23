JILL BORROR JOHNSON 86, formerly of Belle, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Sunday, June 20, 2021. She spent the last year at Arthur B Hodges at Edgewood Summit, Charleston, and before that at Dapplewood Estates, South Charleston. She lived most of her life in Burning Springs, Belle. She received her eternal reward after a life well lived.
Jill was born on February 22, 1935, to the late Whitney and Alma Borror of Belle. Her husband of 49 years, Robert Kay Johnson, preceded her in death in 2006. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jack Borror. Jill is survived by her loving children, Rebecca Johnson Harper of Charleston, Michael (Lisa Kinser) Johnson of Parkersburg, Melanie (Bill and Devon) Lopez of Charleston, Whitney (Antoinette) Johnson of Hurricane. She dearly loved her grandchildren, Mallorie (Ben Wright) Harper, Jace (Meredith) Harper, Kaitlyn (James) Moore, Tyler Giacomo, Emily (Ryan) Neel, Brockton Johnson, Tannah Johnson, Austin Giacomo, Abigail Johnson, and her 6 great grandchildren.
Jill was a 1952 graduate of DuPont High School. She graduated from Marshall University where she received her degree in Business Education. Jill made lifelong friends as a member and officer of the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. She then went on to teach business classes at her alma mater, Dupont High School.
Jill was a faithful Christian and a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Charleston where after retirement she enjoyed volunteering her time in the office and creating beautiful flower arrangements for the sanctuary. Prior to that, she played the piano and organ at Belle Presbyterian Church and directed the choir.
After retirement, she spent a lot of time with her talent of toll painting and arranging flowers. She showcased her work at the Mound Show in South Charleston for many years and taught toll painting classes at her home in South Charleston. Her art will forever be keepsakes for her family. Jill was one of the founders of the "Thad Snodgrass Memorial Scholarship Fund" that commenced at Dupont High School and continues today at Riverside High School.
Jill dearly loved her family, and her most precious time was time spent with them. She loved camping at Summersville Lake especially when the whole family would gather there. She loved hosting friends and family at her home and planning her high school reunions.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church of Charleston, Leon Sullivan Way and Virginia Street, with Pastor James Robinson officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held two hours prior to service time at the church on Thursday. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
A special thank you to the staff of Arthur B. Hodges at Edgewood Summit for their love and care during the last year.
Please visit our website, fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.