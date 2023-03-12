On the morning of March 7, 2023, JILL KRISTINA TAYLOR passed away peacefully in her sleep from probable congestive heart failure.
She was born on May 20, 1966, and was 56 years old. She was a graduate of George Washington High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from the University of Charleston. She was employed as a stock broker with Charles Schwab for several years, first in Charleston, WV, and then in Boca Raton, FL.
Jill was preceded in death by her mother, Wanda Newcomer Tribble. She is survived by her much loved son, Brandon Taylor, her father, N. Wayne Tribble, sisters Sherri Lacy (James), Cindi Cokeley (Bryan), brother Mark Tribble (Terri), many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, numerous cousins, and many friends who thought the world of her.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Jill was a devoted and adoring mother, a loving daughter, a baby sister, a playful aunt, and an especially loyal friend. She had a vibrant spirit and genuinely enjoyed caring for others, including the infirmed and elderly.
In remembering Jill, one especially recalls the great love she had for her son Brandon. He was her pride and joy, the miracle she loved to gaze upon, loved and pampered and raised on early years of storybooks and bedtime prayers. For him, she reserved her most tender words of encouragement and affection, the frequent refrain of "I love you most." For him, she always had a warm and embracing bear hug, belly chuckles for his glib humor, and a beaming smile. She knew he adored her too, and that gave her indescribable joy. Jill also loved animals and was especially fond of horses. She admired their beauty and as a young girl loved the freedom of riding bareback. She was an enthusiastic and curious traveler, as well, and she enjoyed summer getaways romping with friends in sunny Cancun. How sweet it is to remember Jill, full of life in happier times.
A visitation is scheduled for 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 14, 2023, with a service to follow at 12:15 p.m, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Pastor Dwight McClure officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org or by visiting Curry Funeral Home, WV on Facebook.
Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.