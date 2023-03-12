Thank you for Reading.

Jill Kristina Taylor
On the morning of March 7, 2023, JILL KRISTINA TAYLOR passed away peacefully in her sleep from probable congestive heart failure.

She was born on May 20, 1966, and was 56 years old. She was a graduate of George Washington High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from the University of Charleston. She was employed as a stock broker with Charles Schwab for several years, first in Charleston, WV, and then in Boca Raton, FL.

