JILL MAJOR ANDERSON, of Weems, Virginia died suddenly October 13, 2020. She was 66, born March 1, 1954 in Charleston, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Floyd Chester Major, Jr. and Geraldine Booth Major. Her family owned Major's Book Store, a downtown hangout for avid readers, and as a young woman she stocked shelves, helped customers, and met her future husband and companion of 50 years in the shelves, Thomas Bruce Hurt Anderson III. Sisters living in the Charleston area are Martha Lee Major and Kimberly Ann Lutz. A niece, Marranda Brooke Major, resides in New York City.
While operating a motorized newspaper delivery route with Bruce that served the hill country north of Charleston, her business skills and rugged spirit became apparent as the business expanded and prospered. In 1976 she relocated to White Stone, Virginia and mothered four: Emily Lane Anderson (Professor Vyacheslav S. Krushkal), Thomas Bruce Hurt Anderson, IV, and twins, William Albert Anderson, and Samuel Floyd Anderson (Valerie Rose Johnson). She also dearly loved her two grandchildren, Sebastian Alex Krushkal and Michael Graham Krushkal.
Once her children left home, Jill joined her husband as an Irvington, VA Realtor and became a skilled waterfront agent. She also developed and operated one of the first local real estate websites, and advocated for women's sports in the local schools. Jill taught us that we could do anything we wanted but most of all, she taught us how to love.