Angel
An earthly Angel earned his heavenly wings Friday, March 12; JAMES "JIM" MARION ANGEL (66) of Boomer, WV, passed away in his sleep.
Jim was a loving husband and loyal brother, father and friend. He was a retired coal miner and former member of the UMWA.
He was an avid outdoorsman and a lifelong hunter and fisherman, making new friends wherever he traveled. His camp in Summersville and Lake Marion in South Carolina were some of his happiest places. While we will miss him greatly, we take comfort knowing he is no longer suffering and that he is surely on the lake with his buddies that have gone before him.
Jim was the kindest and quietest guy in the room, and arguably the best cook. He loved cooking for everyone even when cancer made it impossible for him to eat the meal himself. He especially loved cooking on all his camping and fishing trips with his family and friends. We will all miss his fish fry's and campfire pizza. He loved sharing his knowledge and passion of the kitchen and the outdoors with all of us. He was a mentor to many in his love for hunting and fishing.
He was the son of the late Horace and Mary Angel of Longacre/Boomer. He was also preceded in death by brother-in-law, Bill Giacomo, nephews, Billy Giacomo and Scott Angel.
Jim is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Anita (Runyon) Angel, his son, Christopher (Kendra) and their children Jayden, Hayley and Cameron of Point Pleasant and daughter, Tiffany (Casey) and her children Skylar, Dakota, Haven and Kaseton of Boomer and his children's mother, Debbie Doss, his step-daughter, Amanda Shelton (Christy) and step-grandson, Matt Shelton, and his mother-in-law Rosa Runyon.
He is also survived by his siblings, Nancy Giacomo of Boomer, Linda (Frank) Carelli of Tennessee, Sam of South Carolina, and Jeff (Laura) of Cannelton as well as a long list of nieces, nephews, and cousins who will miss him greatly. He will also be greatly missed by longtime friends Ronald "Buzz" Senters and Billy Lopez, and his little buddy and cousin who loved Jim dearly Addison Perdue.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to The American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, or the organization of your choice.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com