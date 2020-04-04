JIMMIE DALE WEAVER, 74, of Hamlin, passed away April 2, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Fay Adkins Weaver; daughter, Tish Weaver; son, Eric R. Weaver. A Private Family Service will be conducted by Eric Weaver at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
Funerals for Saturday, April 4, 2020
Anderson, Hilda - 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.
Byus, Judith - 2 p.m., Boone Memorial Park, Madison.
Harbert, Eugene - 2 p.m., Little Kanawha Memorial Gardens, Heaters.
Holmes, Mark - 1 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.
Stamper, Beverly - 1 p.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.