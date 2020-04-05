JIMMIE DOUGLAS COLEMAN, age 76, of Mt. Carbon, died April 3, 2020.
He was born January 12, 1944, in Longacre and was the son of the late Stonewall and Gertrude Rose Coleman.
He was retired from Peabody Coal Company and a member of the UWMA. He was a member of the Smithers Church of God and a United States Army Veteran of View Nam.
Surviving: Wife, Bonnie Coleman; children, Mary Perdue of Mt. Carbon, Susan Pugh of Mt. Carbon and Jean Brown and husband Larry of Mt. Carbon; brothers, Ken Coleman and wife Charlotte, Paul Coleman, Larry Coleman and wife Sandy, Gary Coleman and wife Beverly and Ricky Coleman; sister, Linda Dalporto.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.