JIMMIE "JIM" G. CALL 91, of Huntington, formerly of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 with his family by his side. He was born in Barboursville to the late Leslie and Virginia Call. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Mae "Dottie" Head Call and brother, John Call.
Jim worked in banking for many years, having started his career with Charleston National Bank, then Bank of St. Albans and retiring as president from One Valley Bank, Huntington.
He formerly served on several boards, including: Board of Directors at Cabell-Huntington Hospital, Ronald McDonald House and the Marshall University Foundation. He also served a professor at Morris Harvey College during his banking career.
He was a member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church, St. Albans and was a US Air Force veteran.
Surviving are his loving sons, Matthew Call (Hope), Andrew Call (Karen), Samuel Call (Sherri) and David Call (Kerri). Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; Sisters, Virginia Carol Black and Maridel Witten; brothers, Robert, Bill, Roger and Rick Call.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, February 27, 2022 at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, Saint Albans with Rev. Jonathan Dierdorff officiating. (Church requires masks at this time). Interment will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., prior to the funeral service.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington for all their endless care and support during this difficult time.
In lieu flowers the family suggests donations to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, In Memory of Jim Call, 3100 Staunton Rd, Huntington, WV 25702 OR St. Andrew United Methodist Church, In Memory of Jim Call, 815 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, WV 25177