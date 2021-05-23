JIMMIE JOE "JOEY" SIZEMORE, II, 57, of Cross Lanes passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Joe was a South Charleston native and was retired from his career of carpentry and construction. He was an avid sportsman. Joe loved to hunt, fish and play baseball.
Joe was preceded in death by his sister, Belinda Sizemore and his father, Jimmie Joe Sizemore; grandparents, Fred and Virginia Hess.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn; his son, Zach Sizemore and wife Tori; his daughter, Crystal Gaylor; and his four beloved grandchildren, Brookelyn Boswell, Isaiah Harbour, Kat Sizemore and Caden Sizemore.
Others left to cherish his memory include his mother, Freddie Sizemore; his brothers, Pat (Rochell) Sizemore and Mike Sizemore; his nephew and niece, Ty and Hope Sizemore; his mother-in-law, Virginia Holstein; his aunts, Patricia Richmond and Karen Belcher; his uncle, Fred Hess; his much loved four legged girl Jeze; and a host of other family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston with Pastor Ryan Fulmer officiating. Visitation for family and friends will begin one hour prior to service at 11 a.m. Memories of Joe may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.