JIMMIE JOE JONES, 92, of Kimberly, WV passed away peacefully after a short illness on Saturday, August 13, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.
The son of the late Joe and Carrie Jones, he was preceded in death by brothers Roy, Everette, Lonnie and Pete; sisters Mary Alice Jones, Maggie Lane, and Nelsie Ferri.
As a veteran of the United States Army, he served in the Korean Conflict. He was well known for his athletic ability as a fast pitch softball player in the Upper Kanawha Valley which later extended to Korea. He also had a passion for fishing, golfing and bowling.
Above all, his true love was his wife of 67 years, Ella Mae Jones, and all of his family immediate and extended. Jimmie is survived by his daughter, Karen (Bert) Wriston of Belva, WV and son, Dana (Tonia) Jones of Charleston, WV. He had a very special relationship with his nephew (like son) Edward Garbett II of Mt. Carbon, WV. These families gave him four grandchildren, Jennifer (Nathan) Flint, Brittany Wriston, Lance and Madelyn Jones, and three great grandchildren, McKenna, Chloe and Lauren.
He is also survived by his sister Ruth Hardiman of Huntington, WV and many special nieces and nephews.
After his retirement from Purity Baking Company in the mid 1980s, Jimmie was recruited by his wife to repair and deliver furniture for the Elk Furniture Company.
Jimmie was a faithful worker and member of Kimberly Church of God.
A celebration of Jimmie's life will be on Wednesday, August 17, at 5 p.m., with visitation from 3-5 p.m. at Kimberly Church of God, Kimberly, WV with Pastor Dana Jones and Preacher Tom McGraw officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kimberly Church of God, PO Box 153, Kimberly, WV 25118.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Montgomery General Hospital. We are so grateful for your compassion and kindness.