Thank you for Reading.

Jimmie Joe Jones
SYSTEM

JIMMIE JOE JONES, 92, of Kimberly, WV passed away peacefully after a short illness on Saturday, August 13, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.

The son of the late Joe and Carrie Jones, he was preceded in death by brothers Roy, Everette, Lonnie and Pete; sisters Mary Alice Jones, Maggie Lane, and Nelsie Ferri.

Tags

Recommended for you