JIMMIE LEE HARRIS, 76, of St. Albans , WV went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston.
Jimmie was born in Clendenin, WV and was a 1964 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School. He was elected to the 2nd team All-American as a Jr. tight end in 1963. After high school he attended Marshall University. He has been a member of the Moose Club since 1979 and earned their fellowship degree of honor in 2017. In 2011 Jimmie was inducted into the Herbert Hoover Athletic Hall of Fame.
He was preceded in death by his mother; Pauline Campbell, grandparents; Willy, and Minnie Jett, brothers; Billy Jett, David Allen Campbell, sisters; Betty Bishop, Deloris Ann Campbell, and Connie Gail Campbell.
He is survived by his two sons; Jimmie L. Harris II (Missy), John W. Harris (Jan), sisters; Donna Jean Campbell, Barbara Sue Shirley, Vicki Catherine Campbell, Patricia Jane Maynard, Sara Jo Collins, grandchildren; Jacob Harris (Makayla), Justin Harris, Jenna Harris, and Logan Harris.
The family request that those who wish to express sympathy, to consider making donations to the Herbert Hoover High School Athletics Boosters. Jim was very proud of his time spent playing football, baseball, and basketball at Hoover and won many awards doing so. Please make checks to: Herbert Hoover High School Athletics with Jim Harris on the memo line. 5096 Elk River Rd N. Elkview, WV 25071. Attn: Vickie Sanders