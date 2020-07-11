Mr. JIMMIE LEE "WOODRUM" WOODRUM, 84, of Wharton, departed this life on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his residence. The family is planning a memorial service in the future. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., are honored to serve the Woodrum Family.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Saturday, july 11, 2020
Bias, Mary - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Bsharah, Mary - 11 a.m., St. George Orthodox Cathedral.
Burkhart, Charlotte - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Cain, Dennis - 1 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Grantsville.
Holcomb, William - 10 a.m., Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore.
King, Ruth - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.
McLeod, Julius - 3 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.
Null, Virginia -11 a.m., Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House.
Parsons, Olivia - 5 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Pauley, William - 2 p.m., Kelly's Creek Community Church, Sissonville.
Surratt, Carol - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Webb, Betty - 3 p.m., Loudendale Freewill Baptist Church.