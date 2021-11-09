JIMMY A. MCMILLION, 66, (Buzzy) of Tyler Mountain passed away at Thomas Hospital while fighting COVID on October 31, 2021.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Roy and Helen McMillion, and his sisters and brother. Surviving are his three daughters; Beth, Stephanie and Michelle and his only grandson, Brice and his nephews and nieces and also his ex-wife, Donna as he continued to be friends with her all these years.
Jim was originally from Sissonville then moved to Tyler Mtn. where he resided for 26 years with his three daughters and grandson. He loved being outside all the time, didn't matter what the weather was. He enjoyed playing pool with his best friend Tony, also loved to go to car shows, camping and building bonfires.
Jim was a wonderful dad he always there for us girls no matter what we needed he never hesitated. Also an amazing pawpaw to Brice, his heart was always fulfilled with joy when Brice told him "I love you pawpaw". Jim liked to take Brice outside and play around with him he always had a smile on his face.
Everyone has a perspective on a Hero usually one with a cape, but to us it's someone that's there for us through the good times and the bad times, with all the tears and laughter. To us that will always be our Dad!
We are asking the guests to please wear a mask while paying your respects. Thank you!
Memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Nitro, 111 21st Nitro, WV 25143, November 13, from 2-4 p.m.