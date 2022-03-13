Jimmy Dewayne Keith Mar 13, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JIMMY DEWAYNE KEITH, 26 of Pond Gap died March 10, 2022. Visitation is Noon to 2 p.m. Tues. March 15 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gap Jimmy Dewayne Keith Visitation Leonard Johnson Noon Tues. Funeral Home Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Kandice Cierra Gibson Blank Robert Lee Bess Sr. Gene R. Monk Thomas R. Mullenax Blank Jessica Fox Blank Thomas R. Mullenax Linda Del Sowards Hughes Susan Elaine Young Blank Phyllis Harless Ireland Joshua Dane Robinson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 13, 2022 Daily Mail WV Area sleep centers focus on remedying disorders and related health risks WVU sleep medicine program deemed a ‘game changer’ for hospitalized patients Olde Main renaissance boosts St. Albans Inside and outside, St. Albans event roster prospers for 2022 More Appalachians getting squeezed out of affordable housing