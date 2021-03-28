JIMMY EDWARD YOUNG, son of Curtis E. and Evon H. Young, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 25, 2021.
He was a lifelong resident and residential building contractor of Charleston, WV.
He is survived by his life partner, Diane Young; son, Jeremy Young (Megan); daughter, Erika Davis (Jeff); brothers, Steven Young (Sonia), Mark Young (Rachel); sister, Teresa Vanbibber (Danny); grandchildren, James Young and Aiden Davis.
Funeral Services will be held privately for the family at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor Brad Joseph officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services, also at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Young Cemetery in Charleston.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests Memorial Contributions to: Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. Charleston, WV 25387.
Mask and Social Distancing are required.
The family will accept online condolences at www.cpjfuneralhome.com
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Young Family.