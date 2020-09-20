JIMMY F. RYMER, age 86, passed away peacefully, with his son by his side, on Friday September 18, 2020 at HospiceCare West in South Charleston.
He was born July 15, 1934, son of the late Oris and Della Garrett Rymer. He is also preceded in death by his wife Ann Gae Rymer; infant daughter, Susan; sister Betty McComas; brothers William Ray Rymer and Robert Ross.
Jimmy retired from Pennzoil Gas Co., Yawkey with 38 years of service. He was a member and deacon of Amy Baptist Church. He most recently attended First Church of God, in Spring Hill.
Jimmy lived most of his life in Yawkey, until 3 1/2 years ago when he moved to South Charleston to live closer to his son and daughter in law.
He is survived by his son, Kent and his wife Carol of South Charleston; granddaughter Emily Bennett (James) and great grandson, Cameron Bennett of Scott Depot.
A service to honor the life of Jimmy will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday September 22, 2020 at Snodgrass Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Medley officiating. Interment will follow in Orchard Hills Memorial Park, Yawkey. The family will receive friends two hour prior to the service.
His family would like to give their thanks to his special caregivers Susan and Carol.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to HospiceCare 1606 Kanawha Blvd. E. Charleston, WV 25387.
