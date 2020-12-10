JIMMY J. GARRETT, 90 of Hurricane, entered into the presence of the Lord on December 7, 2020.
He was born October 5, 1930 to Charlie and Eva Mae Abbott Garrett of Lincoln County.
But who was Jim Garrett? Well, they say you can tell a lot about a person by looking at their hands. Jim's hands were large and rough from many years of working hard to support his family, raising a garden and making primitives, but soft and full of love as they patted a family member on the back or held the hands of his wife. The smile on his face in his later years was always so naturally full of joy, from deep inside, after accepting his Savior Jesus into his heart. This fact comforts his family, knowing they can see him again one day. He lived a quiet, humble life and loved his family deeply. Of this, he made sure they knew through not only words, but actions.
In his younger days, Jim attended and graduated from Hurricane High School in 1950. He was also a proud veteran of the Korean War. His time spent there molded and shaped him, inspiring a true love for our country. Jim worked for and retired from the Department of Highways, District I after 37 years. He was a member of Trace Fork Missionary Baptist Church. Jim loved his church family and cherished time spent with them.
He was preceded in death by beloved daughter Sharon Smith, brothers Charles Garrett and Fred Porter, sisters Frances Sergent, Garnett Hess, Reba Chambers and his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife and devoted care taker of nearly 65 years, Marian Garrett, loving daughters and their spouses, Carol (Raymond) French of Buffalo and Joanne (Joe) Davis of Charleston, son-in-law Jeff Smith of Hurricane, grandchildren Kristi (Ben) Meek, Josh (Tara) Smith, Kelly (CJ) Sadler, Andrea Smith, David Davis, Sarah (Caleb) Price, Kyle Smith,and great grandchildren Delanee and Wyatt Smith, Alivia Sadler and Liam Price. Jim is also survived by sister-in-law Jackie Garrett, numerous nieces and nephews and a host of extended family and friends.
The family would like to thank Pastor Dickie Jobe and wife Debbie, and Oak Ridge Center in Charleston for the loving and excellent care they provided in Jim's last days.
Due to COVID and safety for family and friends, a private graveside service will be held at Valley View in Hurricane.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Jim's memory to your favorite charity.