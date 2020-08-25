JIMMY (JIM) H. FIELDS, 72, of Harmony, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 17, 2020. A celebration of his life was held on Sunday, August 23, at his home in Harmony, WV. Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
