JIMMY LEE COCHRAN, of Ranger, WV, passed away, August 22, 2020. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, August 25, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Cremation will follow. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.V. is handling arrangements.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.