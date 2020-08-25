Essential reporting in volatile times.

JIMMY LEE COCHRAN, of Ranger, WV, passed away, August 22, 2020. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, August 25, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Cremation will follow. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.V. is handling arrangements.