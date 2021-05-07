JIMMY LEE ROBINETTE, 35, formerly of Foster, residing in Parkersburg, WV, passed away May 4, 2021. Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with visitation one hour prior to the service. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed with mask and social distancing encouraged.
