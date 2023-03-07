JIMMY RAY TINCHER, 80 of Saint Paul, MN passed at home surrounded by his children on March 4, 2023.
He was born October 19, 1942 in a coal town in Wevaco, WV to Mary Ruth and Carl Tincher.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
JIMMY RAY TINCHER, 80 of Saint Paul, MN passed at home surrounded by his children on March 4, 2023.
He was born October 19, 1942 in a coal town in Wevaco, WV to Mary Ruth and Carl Tincher.
He was proud of the meager beginnings of his life and the family that raised him in that coal town. Living in a boarding house with his mother, maternal grandparents, 5 uncles and an aunt while his father was away serving in World War II.
He lived most of his early life in East Bank and Chesapeake, WV and graduated from East Bank High School. He attended Morris Harvey College. He raised his kids in South Charleston, WV. Jimmy lived his later years in Huntington, WV.
Jimmy moved to Saint Paul, MN in August of 2022 to live with his daughter and grandkids. He was most proud of the four wonderful children he raised and his grandchildren.
Jimmy was a fun, dependable, and enjoyable person to be with, he made friends everywhere he went. He found it easy to find a topic in common with almost everyone. Jimmy Ray enjoyed sports and along with his personal time playing football, baseball and softball, he coached several little league baseball and softball teams for his children.
He retired from the State of West Virginia, Tax Department. Jimmy loved DIY projects and especially making furniture for his grandkids and helping with his children's home improvement projects.
Jimmy Ray was proceeded in death by the late Carl D. and Mary Ruth Tincher; his younger brothers Donald E Tincher and Roger L Tincher; Uncles Jim, Dewey, Junior, Fred, Tom, and Joe; and his nephew, Carl Scott Tincher.
Surviving are his wife Sharon of Huntington, WV; his children Todd Creasey (Laura) of South Charleston, WV, Jennifer Sette (Shawn) of Hurricane WV, Jaime Tincher of Saint Paul, MN, and Jimmy Ray Tincher Jr of South Charleston, WV; his grandchildren Stacy Creasey of…., .., Katelyn Sette of Columbus, OH, Matthew Sette of Morgantown, WV, Leslie Creasey of South Charleston, WV, James Duininck of Saint Paul, MN, and Carolina Duininck Saint Paul, MN; his niece and nephew Ruth Roberts of Killeen, TX, and Charlie Tincher(Maria) of Jarrel, TX; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
There will be a private family service at a later date. If you would like to make a charitable donation, it can be made to Special Olympics of West Virginia. https://sowv.org/ and choose the donate button.
You may send condolences to the family at 405 Rough Ridge Road, Hurricane WV 25526.
Crescent Tide Funeral Home in St Paul, MN is in charge of arrangements.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.