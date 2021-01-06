Jimmy Ray Watson

JIMMY RAY "DIRT" WATSON age 47 heard God call his name on Thursday December 24, 2020.
Jimmy was born August 17, 1973 in Montgomery General Hospital to Frances Watson and Ethan Davis.
He was raised in Montgomery where he attended Valley High School and played football. Jimmy had a fun loving personality and anyone who met him instantly liked him. He will be greatly missed by one and all.
Jimmy leaves to cherish his memories, his mother Frances Coles and father Ethan Davis; brothers Dheo Coles, E.J. Davis and Shean Davis; sisters Aumentine Watson, Keyairra Davenport, Sireena Coles, Erica Davis; good friend Freddie Fruit (whom he nicknamed "Big Dog") and a host of family members and friends.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday January 7, 2021 at 1 p.m., at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. William Isaac Kinney officiating. Burial will follow in Meadow Haven Memorial Park at Ingram Branch. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home and please respect a social distance and wear a mask. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com