JIMMY TAYLOR, 83, of Holden, WV, gained admission into the Celestial Lodge above on Sunday, March 28, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Thursday, April 1, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Chapmanville, WV. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.
