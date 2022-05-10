JIMMY WILBERT SALISBURY, 79 of Clay joined his family and friends in heaven on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Summersville Regional Hospital. He was born April 30, 1943, to Wilbert and Mildred Marie (Underwood) Salisbury. Jimmy was preceded in death by his son Chad Allen Salisbury, his mother and father, Wilbert and Mildred Marie Salisbury, his brothers, Larry and Gary Salisbury, and his nephews Jeff Salisbury and Kevin Salisbury. Jimmy is survived by his wife Shelia Salisbury of Clay, West Virginia, his daughter Kelly Salisbury (William Hamrick) of Clay, West Virginia, his grandchildren Blake Moore of Clay, West Virginia, Ethan Moore (Miranda Hodge) of Elkview, West Virginia, Breanne Salisbury, and Allena Canfield (Teresa Copen) of Clay, West Virginia, and his great grandchildren Braylen, Chasten, and Lincoln. He is also survived by his brother Lloyd (Stephanie) Salisbury, Manchester, Pennsylvania, and his sister Ruth (Randall) Workman of Dixie, West Virginia.
Jimmy will be remembered for all the hats that he wore throughout his life, Yes, he was a ball cap wearing man, but the hats we're talking about here are the many roles he played in so many people's lives. First and foremost, he loved his family unconditionally and would have fought a mountain lion to protect his kids and grandkids. He was the kind of man who was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need, and if he couldn't, he found someone who could. He loved kids in general, and all the kids who knew him loved him right back. He got so much joy out of seeing and listening to kids play and have fun. We will miss hearing his laugh when he was being mischievous and seeing a wave when passing on the road. And if you knew Jimmy, you know he had a new vehicle every few months and you had to really look for that wave to recognize him. Jimmy was a family man. We'll remember him as a son a husband, a father, a grandfather and so much more. He would walk to the ends of the Earth to make sure his family was taken care of and now he will watch from Heaven.
Graveside Service for Jimmy will be held on Wednesday, May 11, at Hively Cemetery, Wallback, WV at 1 p.m., with minister Wayne Litton officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com. Wilson Smith is honored to be serving the Salisbury family.