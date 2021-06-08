JO ANN BARNHOUSE BEILING, 87, of Clay Lick Road, Ripley, WV went home to be with her Lord on June 5, 2021 after an extended illness. She was the daughter of Harold and Lucie Miller. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty Winter; son, Tim; and husband of 57 years, Marshall S. Barnhouse Jr. Surviving family include husband of 10 years, Daniel Beiling; son, Marshall S. Barnhouse, III (Donna) of Teays Valley, WV; Melinda Jones (Dennis) of Fayetteville, NC, Harold Miller Jr. (Bernice) of Bradenton, FL. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by family and many friends.
Jo Ann was a member of the Parchment Valley Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and was also a member of the Jackson County Senior Choir. In earlier years she frequently sang in church with family. She loved to shop and was known for her meticulous sense of style. For many years, she made many of the clothes for her family. She loved traveling and seeing new places and making new friends.
A funeral service to celebrate Jo Ann's life will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, June 10th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Rev. Herman Robinson officiating. Visitation will be from Noon until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Salt Hill Cemetery, Ripley. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.