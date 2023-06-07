JO ANN BRYANT, 95 of Smithers passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on June 2, 2023. She was born on March 26, 1928, in Montgomery WV and gave her life to the Lord on March 19, 1949.
Jo Ann was a medical secretary for Dr. C. W. Stallard Sr, at Laird Memorial Hospital (now Montgomery General Hospital) from 1947 to 1971. She became a full-time secretary at Boomer Baptist Church in 1971 and worker there until 1994 when she resigned and went to Kirkland, Washington and became secretary for the First Baptist Church of Kirkland for two years. She returned to WV in 1976 and worked for Ford Reality for approximately 6 years. Jo Ann then returned to Boomer Baptist Church as secretary until her retirement on August 5th, 2018.
Miss Bryant was a faithful Christian and served her Lord all her life. She was very active in her church and taught the ladies' Sunday School class for many years. Jo Ann was a big sports fan, especially of the WVU Mountaineers. She attended her first and only Mountaineer football game in her late 80's. Jo Ann was also known for her travel experiences and enjoyed every adventure she was able to have. Her most cherished trip was to the Holy Lands.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents Harry William and Effie F. Bryant, a sister Evelyn Violet Stover, brothers Carl William Bryant, Jack Daniel Bryant, and James Lyle Bryant.
Jo Ann is survived by several nieces and nephews and countless friends and loved ones, and her special friends Dixie and Davis Lee Nutter of Marysville, Washington.
The family would like to thank Montgomery Rehab and Nursing Elderly Care for their compassion and care of Jo Ann for the past three years.
Services for Jo Ann will be Thursday, June 8 at 1 p.m. at Boomer Baptist Church with Pastor James Neeson and Pastor Mark Strickland officiating. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park in London.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements.