Thank you for Reading.

Jo Ann Bryant
SYSTEM

JO ANN BRYANT, 95 of Smithers passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on June 2, 2023. She was born on March 26, 1928, in Montgomery WV and gave her life to the Lord on March 19, 1949.

Jo Ann was a medical secretary for Dr. C. W. Stallard Sr, at Laird Memorial Hospital (now Montgomery General Hospital) from 1947 to 1971. She became a full-time secretary at Boomer Baptist Church in 1971 and worker there until 1994 when she resigned and went to Kirkland, Washington and became secretary for the First Baptist Church of Kirkland for two years. She returned to WV in 1976 and worked for Ford Reality for approximately 6 years. Jo Ann then returned to Boomer Baptist Church as secretary until her retirement on August 5th, 2018.

Tags

Recommended for you