Jo Ann Lou Knopp Conley
JO ANN LOU KNOPP CONLEY, 93, of Charleston, WV, passed away on February 21, 2023. Born on March 8, 1929, in Marshall, Jackson County, WV, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lee and Maude Daniels Knopp. She was a 1948 graduate of Spencer High School where she was Salutatorian, National Honor Student, Thespian/Drama Club member, and was selected to play oboe in the WV All State Band. Later in life she graduated from Garnet Nursing School and worked as a pediatric LPN for a short time.

On June 25, 1948, she married Jason Conley and they moved to Charleston, where they resided for over 73 years. While Jason worked as an agent for State Farm Insurance, Jo Ann was busy raising their four children. She was a dedicated mother and in spite of her many daily chores, she always took time to read poems and stories to her children.

