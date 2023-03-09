JO ANN LOU KNOPP CONLEY, 93, of Charleston, WV, passed away on February 21, 2023. Born on March 8, 1929, in Marshall, Jackson County, WV, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lee and Maude Daniels Knopp. She was a 1948 graduate of Spencer High School where she was Salutatorian, National Honor Student, Thespian/Drama Club member, and was selected to play oboe in the WV All State Band. Later in life she graduated from Garnet Nursing School and worked as a pediatric LPN for a short time.
On June 25, 1948, she married Jason Conley and they moved to Charleston, where they resided for over 73 years. While Jason worked as an agent for State Farm Insurance, Jo Ann was busy raising their four children. She was a dedicated mother and in spite of her many daily chores, she always took time to read poems and stories to her children.
Jo Ann was an excellent housekeeper, cook, gardener, chauffeur, and organizer. She also helped manage her husband's State Farm office while he was a manager. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Charleston, where she served for many years as treasurer for the Women of the Church group and Ladies Circles.
Jo Ann loved antiquing, crafting, bird watching, playing bridge, dancing, and traveling with her husband. She and Jason enjoyed dinners with friends and were members of The Grandparents Club. Her greatest joy was to cook for her family and spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her love and beautiful smile will be missed by all who loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Jason Kenneth Conley; son, Marvin Conley; grandson, Stephen Conley; and six brothers and sisters.
Jo Ann is survived by her three children, Anitra Conley Thomas (Joe) of New Bern, NC, Thomas Conley of Charleston, and Bill Conley ChFC, CLU (Eileen) of Chesterfield, VA; thirteen grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; and two great-great granddaughters.
In honoring Jo Ann's wishes, her earthly body was cremated. A time of visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, WV. A memorial service to celebrate Jo Ann's life will follow at 1 p.m. with Reverend Dr. William Myer officiating. She will be entombed at the columbarium in the gardens of her beloved church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, WV 25301