JO ANN "PIP" GORE, 81, of Charleston, WV passed away on Jan 27, 2022.Service will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Shiloh Baptist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service.She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Faye Carol Sturdivant, her parents Sam and Emma Jones of Chesapeake, WV, a brother, two sisters and 2 grandchildren..She is survived by 3 children, 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren