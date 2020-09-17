JO ANN SHARP, 74, passed away on September 8, 2020 in Charleston.
She was born on January 21, 1946 to the late, Marshall and Louise Neeley.
Jo Ann was a 1964 graduate of Dunbar High School and was affiliated with the Church of God.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by loving husband, Hubert "Herb" C. Sharp; and brother, Harold Neeley.
Jo Ann is survived by her sons, Bob Sharp and his wife Marie of Sebastian, FL, Steven Sharp of Hurricane and Herb Sharp of Beckley; grandchildren, Marshall Sharp and Colleen Sharp; special life-long friend, Carol Sue Hewlett; special companion, Joe Pennington; brother, Ray Moran of Florida; along with so many loving extended family members.
A celebration of her life will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1401 Washington Street West, Charleston, WV. 25387.
COVID-19 social distancing and face masks will be observed at the church.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.