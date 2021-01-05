JO ANN SNEAD 81, of Bidwell, Ohio passed away December 28, 2020 at Abbyshire Place Nursing Home, Bidwell, Ohio.
Jo Ann was formerly of Paint Creek and has lived in Ohio since 1992.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Chester Lee and Lue Brendice Spaulding Betzing; two sisters; four brothers; and one grandson.
Surviving are her daughter, Nancy Whittington of St. Albans; sister, Nancy Abner of Galligher; nephew, Jimmy Shamblin of Sissonville; two grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews who loved her very much.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle with Pastor Lee Swor and Pastor Lawrence Abner officiating. Interment will follow the service in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Visitation will two hours prior to service time at the funeral home on Thursday.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.