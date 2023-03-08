Thank you for Reading.

Jo-Ann Weeks Dodge
JO-ANN WEEKS DODGE, 88, of Elkview passed away on Saturday March 4, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House after a short battle with cancer.

She was born in Loch Lynn, Maryland to Raymond Lyle and Gladys Crane Weeks on July 19, 1934. At an early age, Jo Ann and her family moved to Crellin, MD, and later moved to Terra Alta, WV where she graduated high school in 1952. In 1953 she married Marion and moved to Dundalk, MD, where they settled and raised their family.

