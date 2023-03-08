JO-ANN WEEKS DODGE, 88, of Elkview passed away on Saturday March 4, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House after a short battle with cancer.
She was born in Loch Lynn, Maryland to Raymond Lyle and Gladys Crane Weeks on July 19, 1934. At an early age, Jo Ann and her family moved to Crellin, MD, and later moved to Terra Alta, WV where she graduated high school in 1952. In 1953 she married Marion and moved to Dundalk, MD, where they settled and raised their family.
Jo-Ann was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She absolutely loved spending time with her family, which brought her great joy. She also enjoyed camping, cooking, gardening, and home improvement projects. During her lifetime, she worked as a real estate agent, bus aide & various other positions. Following retirement, she enjoyed traveling throughout the U. S. with Marion in their motorhome. In the last several years, she was a "Snowbird" living in Okeechobee, FL during winters & Elkview, WV accompanied by Charles Bevel.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Marion K. Dodge, and brothers, Ralph Weeks, Joseph Weeks and sister, Rayma Jean Weeks.
She is survived by her sons, Tom (Tracy), Dan (Linda) and Andy (Lynn) Dodge; her sister, Marjorie DeBerry as well as 7 grand-children and 9 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m., Thursday March 9, 2023 at Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin, WV. The funeral will immediately follow at 4 p.m., at the funeral home with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. There will also be a visitation from Noon to 1 p.m. Friday March 10, 2023 at C & S Fredlock Funeral Home in Oakland, MD. Graveside will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery with Rev. Wally Weeks officiating.