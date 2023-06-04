Thank you for Reading.

Jo Nancy Bria
JO NANCY BRIA, 88, was called to be with the Lord, May 8th, 2023. She passed on peacefully at her home with her Florida family surrounding her. She was born June 2nd, 1934, in Hellier, Kentucky. She is the daughter of Raymond E. Ratliff and Mary Elizabeth Ratliff.

Jo Nancy attended Montgomery High School, WV. At the age of 15, she married the love of her life, Sammy Bria. They were married 61 years. She was most proud of her many children, who called her "Mother". She birthed nine children, but claimed many others, as she loved and adored her kids' friends as one of her own. If love had a face, one would see a picture of Jo Nancy. She loved and served others unconditionally.

