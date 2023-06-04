JO NANCY BRIA, 88, was called to be with the Lord, May 8th, 2023. She passed on peacefully at her home with her Florida family surrounding her. She was born June 2nd, 1934, in Hellier, Kentucky. She is the daughter of Raymond E. Ratliff and Mary Elizabeth Ratliff.
Jo Nancy attended Montgomery High School, WV. At the age of 15, she married the love of her life, Sammy Bria. They were married 61 years. She was most proud of her many children, who called her "Mother". She birthed nine children, but claimed many others, as she loved and adored her kids' friends as one of her own. If love had a face, one would see a picture of Jo Nancy. She loved and served others unconditionally.
Even while raising all her children, Jo Nancy worked and volunteered at many organizations. She was employed at Al's Club, Spring Hill Bakery and Blessed Sacrament Church. She volunteered at many organizations including Saint Theresa's Society, Meals on Wheels, Hospice, Church camp, Lunch Bunch and many others. She was a lifetime honorary member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Also, she enjoyed attending church, dancing, karaoke, adoration, music, laughter, crafts, dominos, wine, attending ball games, and sharing the love of Jesus. But her most favorite activity was fellowshipping and cooking for her family and friends. She was an exceptional cook and would have people into her home often. Our Mother's legacy will be remembered for her deep love, encouraging words and compassion for people. But most importantly, her devotional love for God. She touched the hearts of everyone she ever met. She was the perfect example of God's first two commandments: Love God with all your heart and love your neighbor. As her children, we will strive to be an extension of what she epitomized. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her only brother, Raymond E. Ratliff Jr., her sons, Michael Ray and Timothy. She is survived by her children, Salvatore Anthony of WV, Mary Elizabeth Crist of Pt. Orange, FL, Cynthia Lee (Gary) Thompson of WV, Catherine Sue Bria of Pt. Orange, FL, Lisa Ann (Michael) McCune of Edgewater, FL, Lora Jean Bria of Daytona Beach, FL, and Lynn Renee Bria of Daytona Beach, FL, 13 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Also, surviving are numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.
A celebration of life will be held July 21, 2023 at Blessed Sacrament Church in South Charleston, WV at 10 a.m., visitation, 11 a.m., mass and luncheon immediately following the mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family request any donations be made to Blessed Sacrament Church 305 E. St., South Charleston, WV 25303 or Halifax Health Hospice POCC, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.