JOAN ADELE HOLLIDAY FLESHMAN, 80, of Alderson passed away September 3, 2020. Graveside services will be held Monday, September 7, at 3 p.m. at the Asbury United Methodist Chapel Cemetery in Asbury. Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com
