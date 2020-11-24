JOAN ANN CECIL, 69, of Alum Creek, WV, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House West in South Charleston.
She retired from Neurological Associates in Charleston.
Joan was predeceased by her husband, Gene; sister, Jennifer Hensley; parents, Harold and Lucy Hensley; and brother-in-law, James Holstein.
She is survived by daughters, Stephanie (Kevin) Dunlap and Shannon Riffe; grandsons, Kevin Lewis Dunlap, Jr., and Cameron Bryant; granddaughter, Jilyian Riffe (Alex Slater); sister, Tamara Holstein; and niece, Olivia Holstein.
At her request there will be no service. Entombment will be at Graceland Memorial Park Mausoleum in South Charleston.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at Hospice West and to lifelong friend, Sharon Madden.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV