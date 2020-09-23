JOAN BLONDEL DIXON 85, of Nitro passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday September 20, 2020.
Joan is preceded in death by her daughter Shanda Lucas.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years Luther Dixon, daughter Cheryl and Ronnie Sizemore of Nitro, son Jeff and Lori Dixon of Red House, brother Larry Wilkinson, sister Sue Jividen, 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
A tribute to the life of Joan Blondel will be graveside at 11 a.m., Thursday September 24, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes with Pastor David Bailey officiating.
A tribute to the life of Joan Blondel will be graveside at 11 a.m., Thursday September 24, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes with Pastor David Bailey officiating.