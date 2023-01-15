JOAN BRADFORD CAMPBELL, nee JOAN FELTON BRADFORD, age 99, passed away January 7, 2023 of age- related causes. Joan was born March 17, 1923 in New York City to Margaret and Russel Lee Bradford. Attending the Brearley School, Joan continued her education at The Academy of Dramatic Arts in Boston, Mass. In 1944, she married Jean Henri Dourif, a navy pilot, and had four children. Following Dourif's death in 1953, Joan married William C. Campbell, a renowned amateur golfer, of Huntington, W.Va.
Joan was known for her arresting beauty, intelligence, wit, charisma, and enthusiasm. Active in community- based projects as well as theater productions, Joan sought to make a difference - in Huntington and later in Hobe Sound. Joan pioneered the first T.V talk show, called "Coffee Hour" and took her stage talent to unexpected places, including performances in social welfare institutions. She manned suicide hotlines, raised funds for museums and scholarship, worked in literacy, and was the 'go to' person for a wide range of people over her lifetime.
A voracious reader, fierce competitor in sports and a worthy bridge opponent, she met all challenges with grace, creativity, and unbendable will. She was steadfast in belief that she could accomplish whatever she set her sights on, and far more often than not, proved this to be true. Her unfailing resolve and uplifting spirit were an inspiration to all who had the good fortune to know her. As a child of the Great Depression and World War II, Joan personified what has come to be known as the "Greatest Generation."
Joan is survived by her six children: Diana Dourif Cole, Patricia Dourif Amenta, Bradford Claude Dourif, Christiane Dourif, Victoria Campbell Collins, and Colin Cammack Campbell, as well as 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joan's name to: The Lewisburg Foundation, P.O. Box 1755, Lewisburg, W.Va. 24901