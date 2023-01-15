Thank you for Reading.

Joan Bradford Campbell
SYSTEM

JOAN BRADFORD CAMPBELL, nee JOAN FELTON BRADFORD, age 99, passed away January 7, 2023 of age- related causes. Joan was born March 17, 1923 in New York City to Margaret and Russel Lee Bradford. Attending the Brearley School, Joan continued her education at The Academy of Dramatic Arts in Boston, Mass. In 1944, she married Jean Henri Dourif, a navy pilot, and had four children. Following Dourif's death in 1953, Joan married William C. Campbell, a renowned amateur golfer, of Huntington, W.Va.

Joan was known for her arresting beauty, intelligence, wit, charisma, and enthusiasm. Active in community- based projects as well as theater productions, Joan sought to make a difference - in Huntington and later in Hobe Sound. Joan pioneered the first T.V talk show, called "Coffee Hour" and took her stage talent to unexpected places, including performances in social welfare institutions. She manned suicide hotlines, raised funds for museums and scholarship, worked in literacy, and was the 'go to' person for a wide range of people over her lifetime.

Tags

Recommended for you