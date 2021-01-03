Joan Carol Mollohan

JOAN CAROL LUCAS MOLLOHAN, 81, of Elkview, West Virginia, passed away at Charleston General Hospital on December 30, 2020, with her husband at her side.
She was born May 28, 1939, a daughter of Alden Lee Lucas and Thelma Hall Lucas Epling.
She graduated from Sherman High School with the class of 1957. She retired from the West Virginia State Tax Department Cashiers Office in 1989 with thirty years of service
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother Billy Lee Lucas.
Carol is survived by her loving husband of 47 years Paul Stuart Mollohan of Elkview, sister Shirley Gibson of Charleston; nieces Cynthia (Craig) Hamrick, Lisa (Mark) Burgess of Elkview; Tracey Hunt and nephew Robert Gibson of Charleston. Also, surviving are close friends Jill Little and Donna Rawson.
She was a loving wife, sister, and aunt, and friend of many people.
A graveside service will be conducted at Bethlehem Cemetery, Grantsville, West Virginia by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021, with Reverend Carroll McCauley officiating. Social distancing and face masks are required.
